Five Florida teams top ESPN's miserable fan base rankings

By: Kevin Keane, Fletcher keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Each of Florida's NFL teams have cracked the top 40 of ESPN's most miserable fan base rankings.

The rankings, released earlier this week, rate franchises by "Misera-bility," including championships, playoff births, playoff wins, heartbreaks and rival composition.

The Miami Dolphins came in as the eighth overall most miserable fan base among the four major spots in the U.S. and fourth among NFL teams.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in at 16th overall and seventh in the NFL, while the Jaguars were slotted at 37th among all sports and 11th in the league.

The Atlanta Falcons cracked the top 60, at #60 overall, while being the 17th-ranked most miserable fan base in the NFL.

Other rankings for teams in Florida include:

Tampa Bay Rays (#5 in MLB, #18 overall)



Miami Marlins (#10 in MLB, #29 overall)



Orlando Magic (#7 in NBA, #42 overall)



Miami Heat (#27 in NBA, #117 overall)



Florida Panthers (#1 in NHL, #4 overall)

