Five Seminoles net double figures, FSU rolls past Chattanooga, 89-53

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Five Seminoles scored in double figures and Florida State shot 52.3% from the floor as they rolled past Chattanooga, 89-53, on Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Noles were led on the score sheet by Devin Vassell (17), Patrick Williams (16), Malik Osborne, Balsa Koprivica and Dominik Olejniczak (10 each). The Noles also logged a 40% shooting night from beyond the arc (10/25) as they scored an early-season high 89 points.

It was a slow start to the game for both sides, and the Noles went 0-for-3 to open the game, all from beyond the arc, but Malik Osborne broke the early slump by scoring the first seven points of the game for FSU.

At the halfway point of the opening half, the Noles went on a tear, using a 13-1 run to double up the Mocs, 26-13, and held UTC to shoot just 35.7% from the floor in the game's opening 10 minutes.

That run was all the Noles leaded to stay out of reach from the Mocs for good. While FSU didn't keep up the blistering scoring pace, they were stout defensively, holding the Mocs for scoring droughts of over 2:30 in the first half and multiple four-minute scoreless droughts in the second half.

The Noles rolled in the second half, making way for deep bench players to play a majority of the back 20.

FSU held the Mocs' to shooting just 39% from the floor and 20.8% from deep, while allowing them to get to the free throw line just six times (UTC made just two of their six shots).

The Noles won the rebounding battle, 41-20, and put together their all-around best effort of the early season in the process.

FSU is back in action on Saturday against the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at the Tucker Center for a 2 p.m. tip.