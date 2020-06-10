Fix It Florida protests Florida unemployment system at state capitol

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Frustration echoed across the state Wednesday as protesters with Fix It Florida demand accountability and transparency from state leaders and the DEO.
The DEO reports, as of Monday, they have payed more than one million claims totaling more than $4 billion dollars.
The protesters met at the state capitol on Wednesday in hopes their demands will be answered.
Anthony Grasso, who was laid off in March, says he applied for unemployment in early April.
He says his frustration grew when trying to apply on the DEO website.
“We’re in the middle of June now and I haven’t received anything. I think I got an email maybe a week after I put everything through, but since then, nothing,” said Grasso.
Although Grasso received his stimulus payment, his partner, Izzy Matta, did not.
Matta says she did receive her unemployment but also grew frustrated with the process of applying on the website.
“It kept crashing and then new website would come up but then that one would crash, it was like the same problem over and over again,” she said.
Fix It Florida hopes their protest will invoke change in the unemployment system.
Wednesday’s protests took place in different cities across Florida, including Tallahassee, Tampa and Orlando.