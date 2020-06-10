Fix It Florida protests Florida unemployment system at state capitol

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Frustration echoed across the state Wednesday as protesters with Fix It Florida demand accountability and transparency from state leaders and the DEO.

The DEO reports, as of Monday, they have payed more than one million claims totaling more than $4 billion dollars.

The protesters met at the state capitol on Wednesday in hopes their demands will be answered.

Anthony Grasso, who was laid off in March, says he applied for unemployment in early April.

He says his frustration grew when trying to apply on the DEO website.

“We’re in the middle of June now and I haven’t received anything. I think I got an email maybe a week after I put everything through, but since then, nothing,” said Grasso.

Although Grasso received his stimulus payment, his partner, Izzy Matta, did not.

Matta says she did receive her unemployment but also grew frustrated with the process of applying on the website.

“It kept crashing and then new website would come up but then that one would crash, it was like the same problem over and over again,” she said.

Fix It Florida is asking Governor DeSantis to:

Pay Federal Cares Act benefits to applicants within 7 days



An executive order banning evictions, late fees, and rent increases through September 1, 2020



Call a special session so lawmakers can discuss expanding unemployment benefits The group is asking Florida Legislature to:

Expand unemployment benefits to 26 weeks



Pass a stimulus package to get cash into Floridians’ hands



Place a reasonable statutory time frame for FLDEO to process applications from the filing of the claim until the date of payment And they are demanding the Florida DEO to:

Make consistent benefit payments



Develop clear written procedures for timely and accurate reviews of unemployment claims

