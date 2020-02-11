Health advisory issued for Withlacoochee River due to possible bacterial contamination

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 11, 2020

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton and Madison counties issued a joint health advisory Tuesday to residents near the Withlacoochee River in North Florida.

The DOH says the river may be contaminated with fecal bacteria.

The Department of Environmental Protection and DOH are conducting water sampling tests.

The DOH also says elevated fecal bacteria presents several health risks to humans, like gastrointestinal issues.

Anyone who comes into contact with the river water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking, DOH says.

For more information about potential health effects of wastewater overflow, contact the DOH for Hamilton County at 386-758-1059 and the DOH for Madison County at 850-973-5000.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.