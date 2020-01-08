Fla. DBPR attorney arrested on child porn charges

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – An attorney with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation has been arrested and fired after Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents discovered he was sharing child pornography online.

David Aring, 48, was arrested Tuesday after a search of his Southwood apartment. According to arrest papers, FDLE agents discovered a USB hidden in his sock drawer with multiple images of children engaged in sex acts. Some of the pictures featured children as young as 3 years old.

A DBPR spokeswoman said, “David Aring has been immediately terminated and the Department is fully complying with the law enforcement investigation.”

According to Aring’s LinkedIn page, he was the assistant general counsel in DBPR’s Division of Real Estate.

His profile on the Florida Bar's website said he had practiced law since 2003. His areas of practice included civil litigation, civil trial, criminal, environmental and land use, family, government and administrative and real estate law.

