Fla. man molested four girls during daughter's sleepover, sentenced to 50 years

A Sarasota man who was convicted of molesting four preteen girls after providing them with drugs and alcohol will spend the next 50 years in prison.

The State Attorney’s Office says 60-year-old Behzad Izadi allowed his daughter to have sleepovers at his home where he would encourage her friends to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana and take Xanax, all of which he provided.

Prosecutors say when the girls would fall asleep, they would wake up to find Izadi molesting and sexually battering them. If one of the girls woke up, prosecutors say Izadi would claim to be "cleaning the room."

One of the girls confided in a therapist about the abuse and deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office worked to find other victims.

Izadi was convicted earlier this year of multiple felonies, including lewd or lascivious behavior, lewd or lascivious molestation, and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a minor, following a five day trial.

He was sentenced last Friday to 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.