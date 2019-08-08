Asbestos found in state building, workers raise concerns

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) — Mitigation is set to begin Friday after asbestos was found inside the Fletcher Building in downtown Tallahassee.

Crews discovered the asbestos during a floor installation project, the Department of Management Services said in a press release.

DMS said the vendor who found the asbestos then stopped replacing the floor, put carpet over the old flooring, and contacted DMS immediately to investigate.

Employees were not exposed to asbestos and were not in danger, according to DMS.

But several employees who've reached out to WCTV say the asbestos was discovered months ago, yet air tests were not conducted and workers in the building were not notified until this week.

Documents obtained by WCTV indicate the carpet project began in fall of 2018. Other documents show DMS was talking about asbestos renovation as early as July 5.

An employee reached out to WCTV in mid-July after learning of the issue. We reached out to DMS at that time but did not hear back until Wednesday.

WCTV has reached out again to DMS to clarify the timeline on when the asbestos was found, when tests were conducted, and when workers were notified. We have not heard back.

DMS said starting on Friday, a qualified abatement vendor will begin to remove the asbestos to lower the risk of exposure to employees. Documents indicate the abatement will take about two months and be conducted on weekends while no workers are present.

