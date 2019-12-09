Flight from Tallahassee to D.C. makes emergency landing after reports of smoke in cabin

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A plane flying from Tallahassee International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport made an emergency landing Monday morning, according to American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says the jet landed due to reports of smoke in the cabin.

According to the FAA, the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit while on final approach to the airport in D.C. The flight landed safely at 9:40 a.m. and stopped on one of the D.C. airport's taxiways where passengers exited the plane using its stairs, FAA says. Workers took passengers to the terminal via bus and towed the plane to the ramp.

American Airlines also says it was American Eagle Flight 5082, which PSA Airlines operates, that made the emergency landing. The airline says its maintenance team is evaluating the plane, which is a CRJ 200 jet.

Forty-eight passengers were on the plane, as well as three crew members. The flight left Tallahassee around 7:53 a.m. Washington was the flight's final destination.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.