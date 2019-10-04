Flint River Fair comes to Bainbridge, new laser light show

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Bainbridge community is kicking off night four of the Flint River Fair.

Families and friends have until Saturday to enjoy the festivities and rides.

Friday, a widespread of rides, games, and food vendors transformed the Earle May Boat Basin.

The local Chamber of Commerce says they're excited to add a new laser light show.

The company, Laser Encore, drove 22 hours from Minnesota.

They say while graphics choreographed to music play on a big screen, beams of lights will project onto fair rides and people.

"The best thing is the kids because they're out there dancing underneath the beams. Just the small kids dancing when the lights come on in awe. It's just a heart tugger," said a member of Laser Encore.

They installed eight beams and one laser for three 30 minute shows, Friday night.

The Chamber says they're preparing for hundreds in the community to join the fair.

It brings a variety of 17 rides, 10 games, and four food vendors.

Friday's first laser show will kick off around 8 p.m. Saturday, fair gates will reopen at 2 p.m.

For more information on the Flint River Fair, click here.