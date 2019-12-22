Flood watch issued for South Georgia

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WCTV) – The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 7 a.m. Monday for a portion of our southern Georgia viewing area.

Good morning! Localized flooding and gusty winds are possible today. Several graphics are attached depicting the latest hazards in effect. #flwx #gawx #alwx pic.twitter.com/Y6GgOiJffg — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 22, 2019

The areas impacted are: Cook, Colquitt, Mitchell, Baker, and Miller counties.

Areas could see two to four inches of rain during the time of the flood watch.

