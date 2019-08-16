Flooding reported in Steinhatchee

By: Charles Roop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On-and-off showers and storms has led to flooding reports in the Steinhatchee area Friday morning.

A WCTV viewer has sent one of our reporters images of flooding in Steinhatchee. Water was seen encroaching on roads and businesses. One image shows a car in the middle of a road (FYI: Do not drive over flooded roadways).

A viewer submitted these images of flooding from this morning in the #Steinhatchee area. Be sure not to drive over flooded roads! More rain is in the forecast. #flwx cc: @NWSTallahassee pic.twitter.com/lbY8r4vuHP — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 16, 2019

Light to moderate rain fell over the coastal town Thursday, but on-and -off heavy rain returned overnight into the early morning hours. There was a measured rainfall report of 7.38 inches from Steinhatchee according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

Doppler-estimated rainfall shows over 6 inches of rain falling in the area in the last 24 hours.

9:48 AM: A Flood WARNING is in effect for portions of Taylor and Dixie counties until 12:30 PM. This includes Steinhatchee, where we have received reports of flooding. Here are the radar-based rainfall estimates for the last 24 hours. #flwx pic.twitter.com/035tE7J683 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) August 16, 2019

The NWS has also issued a Flood Watch for Taylor, Dixie, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties until Saturday evening. A Flood Watch means conditions are possible for flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches will be possible through Saturday.

A trough in the mid levels of the atmosphere in the eastern U.S. along with a front at the surface is helping to keep showers and storms in the forecast. Rain chances for Friday remain at 60 percent for our viewing area.

Rain chances will stick around for the weekend with the front expected to hang around the region.