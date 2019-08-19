Flooding swamps parts of Quincy

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 19, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — Residents and city crews dealt with what Quincy city officials called “significant localized flooding” over the weekend.

Areas impacted included Virginia and Flagler Streets, along with Shelfer and Inlet.

City Manager Jack L. McLean Jr. says water ran across MLK to Virginia Street and overflowing from a drainage ditch west of Flagler flooded the area.

City Staff put in place sandbags, but McLean says the drainage pipes on Flagler were too small to handle the runoff.

On South Shelfer and Inlet Streets, oil leaked from an electric transformer hit by lightning and got into the floodwater, according to the city manager.

WCTV’s weather team estimates 2.1 inches of rain fell during a three hour period over the weekend.

The flooding died down around 11 p.m. Sunday according to residents.

Resident MarKeyshia Monroe-Hardy took video of the flooding on Sunday. She shared her video with WCTV.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

