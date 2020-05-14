Florida AFL-CIO calling on Gov. DeSantis to fix unemployment system

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The U.S. Department of Labor reports over 222,000 people in Florida have filed for unemployment in the last week.

Now, the Florida American Federation of Labor-Congress of Industrial Organizations is calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to do more to fix a system they say has been broken since before the pandemic.

The group held a virtual press conference and reported that they have collected over 11,000 signatures asking DeSantis to fix unemployment insurance.

“My concern right now is getting my mortgage paid. Cause I have until June first to pay March, April, May and, if I don’t pay, I’m either going to get foreclosure or I’m going to be out on the streets,” said food service worker Ivette Cruz.

Cruz says she is frustrated, exhausted, and still looking for answers.

She is one of hundreds of thousands in Florida trying to understand why employment claims are unanswered or denied.

Just like Walt Disney World cosmetologist, Serena James.

“If somebody is able to pick up the phone and if we’re able to talk to somebody give us concrete answers virsus I don’t know or all I can do is direct you to the website,” said James.

“Well like everyone else it was pretty frustrating to not be able to contact anybody not to talk about where my claim was at, tried signing on to the website it was up one time and then down another time,” said Robert D., a resident in Tallahassee.

Robert was furloughed back in March and applied for unemployment the day after he was furloughed.

However, he did not receive his unemployment payment until the beginning of May.

“It’s not just the application process and the computer and the website that’s not the only problem that’s the first problem,” said Rich Templin, the director of politics and public policy for Florida AFL-CIO.

On Thursday, the AFL-CIO called for Governor DeSantis to fix the unemployment system with an executive order.

The changes they are calling for include: increasing benefit cap to 26 weeks as a base, and issuing better directions on how to apply for assistance.

For Tallahassee residents like Robert, he is hoping the system will soon move in a different direction.

“I think it’s a great thing for the governor to take a look at it and see if he can’t lend some support and getting those industries, the restaurant, the lodging, tourism, back on track,” said Robert.

WCTV has reached out to the DEO and Governor DeSantis’ office for comment, however they have not reached back for comment.

The AFL-CIO says if you have been denied unemployment the best thing to do next is apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

