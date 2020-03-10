Florida A&M preparing to move classes online, cancels events

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The president of Florida A&M University is asking all faculty and staff to be prepared in case classes move strictly online.

In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, President Robinson says all plans need to be made and finalized by Sunday, March 22.

Robinson made clear in the release that no official decision has been made if the university will be transitioned to online instruction or not.

President Robinson tells WCTV, "...these preparations will help ensure the University’s readiness in response to rapidly changing developments surrounding the coronavirus."

The university is also announcing travel restrictions for all university-related international travel. This restriction is effective immediately and has no end date. They are also announcing that all university-related travel inside the United States is prohibited unless approved.

Florida A&M is also asking that anyone who does travel internationally to be self-quarantined for 14 days after their return. The press release goes on to say that if students or staff do not comply with this request, you will be in violation of the Code of Conduct and may result in disciplinary action.

Additionally, all on-campus events have been cancelled until further notice. Events included in this cancelation are Spring Preview, Sound the Alarm, Be Out Day, and STEM Day.

FAMU's Orange and Green game will still be held, but will not have fans in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.