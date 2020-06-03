Advertisement

Florida A&M Special Committee on Athletics votes to exit MEAC, join SWAC in 2021

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 3, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida A&M’s Special Committee on Athletics has voted to exit the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference, effective the summer of 2021.

The vote was unanimous.

The motion now heads to the full Board of Trustees for a final vote on Thursday.

"A lot to get done in a short amount of time to make sure it's done with high quality," Trustee Craig Reed said during the call.

Committee members say a penalty of $250,000, which is the exit fee from the conference, will be taken form FAMU's expected 2020 distribution from the conference.

"We've kind of been here before and I would like to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes of the past with over promising," Trustee Nicole Wallace Said.

When asked directly if he approved of the move, university president Dr. Larry Robinson simply said, "Yes."

"Dr. Wallace has a copy of the MEAC by-laws related to this transition," Dr. Robinson continued. "I think it's important to cover ourselves on all bases."

The vote will end a nearly 40-year conference affiliation in the MEAC; the Rattlers joined the conference in 1979 and left for one season in 1985. FAMU re-joined the conference full time in 1986, with the only other absence from the league coming in 2004, when attempting to jump to the FBS level in football. During the transition, FAMU remained a MEAC member in all other sports.

FAMU becomes the first new member of the SWAC since 1999, when Alabama A&M joined.

FAMU is the second program to leave the MEAC next summer, along with North Carolina A&T,

The SWAC is currently comprised of 10 programs: Alabama A&M, Alabama State University, Alcorn State Uinversity, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valey State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Grambling State University, Prairie View A&M, Southern University and Texas Southern University.

FAMU says it will be financially beneficial to join the SWAC, highlighting extra potential revenue from success in football, specifically.

FAMU’s 2020 football schedule features the return-game of a home-and-home with SWAC member Southern. Since 2010, FAMU is 3-3 against current members of the SWAC.

This is a developing story

.

Latest News

College

Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Three Rattlers players earn preseason All-American honors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Three Florida A&M football players were named preseason All-Americans honors from the College Sports Journal Preseason FCS All-America Team.

Sports

NASCAR removing Confederate flags from all events and properties

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By CBS17.com
NASCAR has made a move to ban Confederate flag displays at all events and on its properties.

Sports

NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida, Alabama

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

Former FAMU Administrator Vaughn Wilson on move to the SWAC

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
Former FAMU Sports Information Director and Administrator Vaughn Wilson chats with WCTV Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly about the Rattlers' move from the MEAC to the SWAC

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU introduces Pillow as newest women’s basketball coach

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Tuesday, Florida A&M rolled out the red carpet for their new women's basketball coach Shalon Pillow, as she was introduced as the seventh head coach of the Lady Rattlers in program history.

College

Changes to college baseball schedule proposed

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The start of the college baseball season could be shifted to March if a new proposal passes.

Sports

Gene Deckerhoff talks 'Noles, Bucs and sports' uncertain future

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
WCTV Sports Reporter Ryan Kelly goes one-on-one with the legendary voice of the Florida State Seminoles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gene Deckerhoff as two discuss the bitter end to FSU hoops magical season, Mike Norvell, Tom Brady in the Bay and more.

Sports

DeSantis issues executive order for pro sports, says kids should not be 'deprived' of sports

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Earlier this week, Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed all professional sports leagues to the state of Florida. Friday, he rolled out the red carpet for them.

Sports

Tallahassee Archery Club to host to first tournament post-pandemic over weekend

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Tallahassee Archery Club hopes Saturday's 3D tournament helps its members feel like old times.