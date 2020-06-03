Florida A&M Board of Governors votes to exit MEAC, join SWAC in 2021

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Florida A&M Board of Governors has voted to exit the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and join the Southwestern Athletic Conference, effective the summer of 2021.

The motion now heads to the full Board of Trustees for a final vote on Thursday.

The vote will end a nearly 40-year conference affiliation in the MEAC; the Rattlers joined the conference in 1979 and left for one season in 1985. FAMU re-joined the conference full time in 1986, with the only other absence from the league coming in 2004, when attempting to jump to the FBS level in football. During the transition, FAMU remained a MEAC member in all other sports.

FAMU becomes the first new member of the SWAC since 1999, when Alabama A&M joined.

FAMU is the second program to leave the MEAC next summer, along with North Carolina A&T, who will join the Big South Conference next year.

The SWAC is currently comprised of 10 programs: Alabama A&M, Alabama State University, Alcorn State Uinversity, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valey State University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Grambling State University, Prairie View A&M, Southern University and Texas Southern University.

In their proposal to switch conferences, FAMU says it will be financially beneficial to join the SWAC, highlighting extra potential revenue from success in football, specifically.

Here's what FAMU could gain, financially, by switching from the MEAC to the SWAC. The Board of Trustees are set to vote this week. (Green is base numbers, orange is with football bonuses).#FangsUp https://t.co/iSsJdoDuXO pic.twitter.com/MGs6HVIpWk — WCTV Sports (@WCTVSports) June 2, 2020

FAMU’s 2020 football schedule features the return-game of a home-and-home with SWAC member Southern. Since 2010, FAMU is 3-3 against current members of the SWAC.

This is a developing story.