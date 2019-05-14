Florida Ag Commissioner discusses hemp legislation impact, need for Michael debris removal funding

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fresh off of her first legislative session as Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried stopped by the WCTV studio on Tuesday to share her thoughts on what lawmakers accomplished during the 60-day session, and what still needs to be done.

Fried also talked about the increased need for funding to remove debris from Hurricane Michael as fire season approaches. Fried, and other lawmakers, had requested the Legislature allocate $39 million to the efforts, but that did not happen.

She also discussed the hemp legislation both the Florida House and Senate passed, including the immediate impact it could have for Florida farmers.

See the video above to watch the entire interview with Fried.