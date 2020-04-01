Florida Amber Alert issued in connection to Georgia triple murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert after a two-year-old who was abducted following a triple murder in Macon, Georgia, was spotted in the Gainesville area.

According to FDLE, 2-year-old King Crockett was last seen in the 7400 block of Newberry Road and I-75 in Gainesville, wearing a black hoodie with a Superman logo, black shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes on the side.

FDLE says the Caesar Crockett, the child's father and the suspected abductor, was last seen wearing a faded black long sleeve t-shirt, black basketball shorts with three red and white stripes on the side.

Cesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping following a shooting at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

FDLE says they may be traveling in a 2007, black Pontiac G5, with a temporary Georgia tag number S0325629.

If you see them, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

