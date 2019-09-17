Florida Attorney General holds vaping round table with health and education experts

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Although Florida has reported no vaping-related deaths, state health officials are investigating several reports of vaping related illnesses.

New research from this week raised concerns about the chemicals in flavored E-cigarettes.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody brought together a group, including Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, at the Department of Education to discuss those concerns Tuesday morning. Moody said it's time for Florida leaders to do something about recent reports linking vaping to serious health effects.

Moody, other elected officials and stakeholders talked about the current state of affairs as it relates to the increase in teen vaping. The round table discussion also focused on the potential dangers vaping poses.

Their goal was to come up with ideas to best fight what some officials are calling an epidemic.

"Anytime you're strategizing how best to attack a very critical situation, you never want to do it gutterly or on a whim," Moody said. "You want to make sure that you're using the very limited resources that are given to us in a way that can be effective."

Moody said two-thirds of 15 to 24-year-olds aren't aware vaping products contain nicotine. Some polls show that many parents felt vaping was a harmless habit, Moody said. She said education is a key component in keeping young people from doing it.

"Parents oftentimes don't even know what their kids are doing or what they're smoking, Nunez said. "So, we want to make sure that from an education standpoint, just the prevalence of information that's a role the county health departments can really step into. We look forward to making sure that they really do that."

Commissioner Corcoran said they're developing a three hour course, which will serve as an intervention along with suspension when a student gets caught vaping.

