UPDATE: Maddox suspended from practicing law

By: News Service of Florida Staff

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — After pleading guilty to three felony charges in a federal corruption probe, former Florida Democratic Party Chairman Scott Maddox was suspended from practicing law Thursday.

The state Supreme Court issued an order suspending Maddox, shortly after it received a request from The Florida Bar. Maddox, who was admitted to the Bar in 1995, also was removed from his position as a Tallahassee city commissioner last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Maddox, who ran in the past for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to honest-services wire fraud, honest-services mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States as part of an investigation into Tallahassee city government.

Prosecutors also reached the same agreement with Maddox’s longtime aide and former business partner, Paige Carter-Smith. Maddox and Carter-Smith each face a maximum of 45 years in jail and $750,000 in fines when they are sentenced in mid-November.

In statements filed with the court, Maddox and Carter-Smith admitted to soliciting payments from a ride-sharing company in exchange for favorable actions from the city commission in 2015.

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — In wake of his guilty plea on corruption charges, the Florida Bar is calling on the Florida Supreme Court to suspend former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox's law license.

The bar filed a notice of automatic suspension Thursday afternoon. According to court documents, the bar is asking the court to appoint someone to conduct a hearing on sanctions for Maddox.

The bar says Maddox violated one of its regulating rules, which says a lawyer won't commit a crime that compromises the lawyer's honesty and trustworthiness.

Maddox and his long time associate, Paige Carter-Smith, pleaded guilty to two counts of honest services fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud on August 6.

On August 9, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Maddox as Tallahassee's city commissioner.

Both Maddox and Carter-Smith face a maximum of 45 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for November 19.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.