Florida Bar calls for suspension of Scott Maddox's law license

By: Patrick Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — In wake of his guilty plea on corruption charges, the Florida Bar is calling on the Florida Supreme Court to suspend former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox's law license.

The bar filed a notice of automatic suspension Thursday afternoon. According to court documents, the bar is asking the court to appoint someone to conduct a hearing on sanctions for Maddox.

The bar says Maddox violated one of its regulating rules, which says a lawyer won't commit a crime that compromises the lawyer's honesty and trustworthiness.

Maddox and his long time associate, Paige Carter-Smith, pleaded guilty to two counts of honest services fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit tax fraud on August 6.

On August 9, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to remove Maddox as Tallahassee's city commissioner.

Both Maddox and Carter-Smith face a maximum of 45 years in prison. Sentencing has been set for November 19.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.