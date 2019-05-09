Florida Bar won't dismiss complaint over Rep. Gaetz tweet

By: Associated Press

May 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida Bar disciplinary investigation will continue into a tweet sent by Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz about President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The potentially intimidating tweet came in February on the eve of Cohen's testimony criticizing Trump before a House committee. Cohen is now imprisoned after pleading guilty to several crimes.

Gaetz tweeted, "Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot..."

Bar officials said in a statement Wednesday the matter is being examined by a grievance committee. Gaetz said in an email he's confident in the investigation's outcome.

Gaetz represents the Panhandle and is an attorney and Florida Bar member.