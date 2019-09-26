Florida Blue gives free flu shots, more dates coming

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida Blue and Walgreens teamed up to give out free flu shots at the Tallahassee Florida Blue location on Thursday.

The no-cost flu vaccines were available to anyone age 18 or older, even if they have health insurance through another provider or do not have health insurance coverage at all. Everyone getting a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center received a free $5 Walgreens gift card.

The flu killed 80,000 people in the United States during the 2017-18 flu season and preliminary numbers suggest as many as 60,000 died of the flu last winter, according to the CDC.

Persons over the age of 65 are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine due to an increased risk of flu-related complications. In recent years, it is estimated that between 70-85% of seasonal flu-related deaths occurred in people age 65 and older.

The vaccine can prevent and reduce the severity of complications from the flu virus, but it takes about two weeks before it is fully effective after receiving the shot.

In addition to flu shots, vaccines were also available for pneumonia, shingles, Tdap, Hepatitis A and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella). These additional vaccinations are covered at no cost by most health insurance plans or can be purchased by those without insurance.

Florida Blue said that it just wanted to vaccinate as many people as possible.

"Our goal at Florida Blue is our mission to help our members in our community achieve better health," says Ashley Rousseao, a Florida Blue Care Consultant.

This is the third year Florida Blue has teamed up with Walgreens to offer free flu shots to the public at its Florida Blue Centers. Last year, 110 flu shot clinics were offered across the state with more than 3,600 flu vaccines given at no cost to Floridians.

The Florida Blue Tallahassee Center is hosting two more free flu shots days, which will be held on October 17 and November 14.

