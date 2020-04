By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 843 new cases since their 6:30 report Friday night.

As of the 11:30 a.m. update on Saturday, the total number of cases in Florida climbed to 11,111. Of that, 10,760 cases are actual Florida Residents with 191 deaths.

For a county-by-county look at our area, Click Here.