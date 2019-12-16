Florida Democrats secure new party headquarters

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- For the first time in two decades, the Florida Democratic Party owns its headquarters, and the story of how they got to the new location is full of unanswered questions.

For decades, Florida Democrats operated out of this historic home in downtown Tallahassee, but shortly after Jeb Bush became governor in 1999, the party was forced to sell the mansion to pay bills.

Jon Ausman was a long time Democratic National Committeeman.

“It was having trouble raising money but you don’t sell a capital asset for short term operating or election gains. As it turned out, we sold the building and it made absolutely no difference in any campaign,” said Ausman.

In 2002, former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox, now a convicted felon, took over the party.

Maddox moved it to this Class-B rental space where it's been ever since.

Under Maddox’s tenure, two investigations were launched over hundreds of thousands of missing cash.

No charges were ever filed.

Eventually, the party borrowed money to pay off an IRS lean after Maddox failed to submit employee withholding taxes.

Fast forward through a 20 year losing streak, and the party once again owns its headquarters.

“It’s as signal that we are strong in Florida and that we are going to continue to fight, and we’re building now for next year. As you know we’re starting now, we’re organizing. We’re registering two hundred thousand voters,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo.

And on the wall of the new state headquarters is this photo is the last five living overnors who were Democrats, something the party longs for again.

Florida Republicans have owned their current state headquarters since 2000.

