Florida Department of Education increases access to child care services for first responders and health care workers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Education says it is increasing access to its child care services for first responders and health care professionals.

The department says because of COVID-19, 50% of the state's child care facilities are closed.

"Many essential professionals, first responders and health care professionals rely on this care for their children, especially those working extended hours to provide medical care to those in need," the department said in a press release.

The department's Office of Early Learning has worked with employers and statewide early learning coalitions to create a fast referral process so children of first responders and health care professionals have priority access.

“Our first responders and health care professionals are on the front lines fighting COVID-19,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “These individuals are critical to providing medical care to those affected by the virus, and finding child care for their own children while performing these life-saving jobs allows them to continue serving the public. The Department of Education is committed to doing everything it can to help first responders and health care professionals find quality child care services while school campuses are closed.”

The department says first responders and health care workers needing help to find a child care provider should contact their local early learning coalition for assistance. The Office of Early Learning has a map of those providers throughout the