Florida school grades released for 2018/19 school year

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
July 11, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education issued school district grades for the 2018/19 school year.
The state says there was an increase of schools who earned an "A" or "B" grade and a decreasing number of schools with "F" grades.
According to the state, 36% of schools garnered an "A," up from 31% in 2017/18.
The state's report also says that 81% of "F"-graded schools in 2017/18 improved their grade this past year by one or more letter grades.
In Leon County, three schools saw "D" grades in 2019: Bond and Riley Elementary Schools along with Griffin Middle School.
Griffin and Riley were down from "C" grades in 2018.
There was a big turnaround at Steinhatchee School in Taylor County.
After getting an "F" in 2018, the school received an "A" in 2019.
Here's a closer look at North Florida schools who saw poor grades in the report card, county by county.
Leon County
Griffin Middle School
D
Down from a C in 2018
Riley Elementary School
D
Down from a C in 2018
Bond Elementary School
D
Was also a D in 2018
Gadsden
Gadsden County High School
D
Down from C in 2018
West Gadsden Middle School
D
Also a D in 2018
Chattahoochee Elementary School
D
Down from a B in 2018
Jefferson
Somerset Charter Elementary
D
Down from C in 2018
Madison
Madison Co High School
D
Down from a C in 2018
Greenville Elementary
C
Down from a B in 2018
Pinetta Elementary
C
Down from a B in 2018
Wakulla
Wakulla Charter School of Arts Science and Technology
D
Down from a B in 2018
For a look at all the state's school grades and more resources, click here.