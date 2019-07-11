Florida school grades released for 2018/19 school year

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education issued school district grades for the 2018/19 school year.

The state says there was an increase of schools who earned an "A" or "B" grade and a decreasing number of schools with "F" grades.

According to the state, 36% of schools garnered an "A," up from 31% in 2017/18.

The state's report also says that 81% of "F"-graded schools in 2017/18 improved their grade this past year by one or more letter grades.

In Leon County, three schools saw "D" grades in 2019: Bond and Riley Elementary Schools along with Griffin Middle School.

Griffin and Riley were down from "C" grades in 2018.

There was a big turnaround at Steinhatchee School in Taylor County.

After getting an "F" in 2018, the school received an "A" in 2019.

Here's a closer look at North Florida schools who saw poor grades in the report card, county by county.

Leon County

Griffin Middle School

D

Down from a C in 2018

Riley Elementary School

D

Down from a C in 2018

Bond Elementary School

D

Was also a D in 2018

Gadsden

Gadsden County High School

D

Down from C in 2018

West Gadsden Middle School

D

Also a D in 2018

Chattahoochee Elementary School

D

Down from a B in 2018

Jefferson

Somerset Charter Elementary

D

Down from C in 2018

Madison

Madison Co High School

D

Down from a C in 2018

Greenville Elementary

C

Down from a B in 2018

Pinetta Elementary

C

Down from a B in 2018

Wakulla

Wakulla Charter School of Arts Science and Technology

D

Down from a B in 2018

For a look at all the state's school grades and more resources, click here.