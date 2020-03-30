Florida Department of Education says schools closed through at least May 1 due to COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education has extended school closures through at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Leon County Schools spokesperson Chris Petley.

LCS says the news came during a conference call Monday afternoon.

LCS says the move was not unexpected, and that the district has been planning for an extended period of distance learning.