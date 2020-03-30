Florida Department of Education says schools closed through at least May 1 due to COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education has extended school closures through at least May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Leon County Schools spokesperson Chris Petley.
LCS says the news came during a conference call Monday afternoon.
LCS says the move was not unexpected, and that the district has been planning for an extended period of distance learning.
We have been planning and preparing for an extended period of distance learning. We will continue to implement our plans and work towards a seamless transition over the next few weeks.— Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) March 30, 2020