Florida Department of Education to allow online AP testing

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Education is developing new ways for students to complete Advanced Placement exams remotely.

The College Board announced that beginning Wednesday, March 25, AP review lessons will be available online for Florida students. The board is also working on a new at-home testing option. More information is expected to be released April 3.

Free AP review classes will be given by AP teachers from across the country. The board says the classes are optional, and are meant to coincide with work given by schools. The classes will be mobile-friendly and available on demand.

According to a release by the AP College Board, "Colleges support this solution and are committed to ensuring that AP students receive the credit they have worked to earn. For decades, colleges have accepted a shortened AP Exam for college credit when groups of students have experienced emergencies."

The board says exams will focus on what most schools were able to complete by early March.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.