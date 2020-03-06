Florida Department of Health announce two new cases, two deaths from coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Health says two people in the state have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and two new cases have been identified in Broward County.

.@HealthyFla has announced 3 new presumptive positive Florida #COVID19 cases: 2 in Broward County that are isolated and 1 in Lee County that is deceased. A previously-announced case in Santa Rosa County is also deceased. For #COVID19 updates, visit https://t.co/e1S8bGG26U — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 7, 2020

FDOH says the two people who have died are a previously announced patient in Santa Rosa County who recently returned from an international trip and a new individual, in their 70s, that tested presumptive positive for the virus in Lee County, also following an international trip.

These are the first two Floridians to die from the virus.

The organization says the two new presumptive cases both come from Broward County, a 75-year-old male and a 65-year-old male. FDOH says both men have been isolated.

This is a developing story.