Florida Department of Health confirms two new Leon County coronavirus cases

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Health says two more Leon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus on Monday.

FDH says one patient is a 31-year-old woman and another is a 34-year-old man. Officials say both cases are travel related.

There have now been seven confirmed cases of coronavrius of either Leon County residents or cases diagnosed in Leon County.

It is unknown at this time where the two cases announced Monday were tested.