FDOH says all international travelers need to self-isolate for 2 weeks

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is urging all people who have recently traveled internationally to self-isolate for at least 14 days due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 12 cases of coronavirus in Florida. Two Floridians have died from the virus, a person in Lee County and a 71-year-old man from Santa Rosa County. Both of those patients had returned from international trips.

