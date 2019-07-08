Florida Department of State approves election security money for 55 counties

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Monday, the Florida Secretary of State announced the Florida Department of State has approved election security grant applications, totaling $2,343,395 for all 55 counties that applied.

This comes following Governor Ron DeSantis' recent announcement of the redistribution of unexpended funds to Supervisors of Elections across the state to enhance election security.

“I want to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for supporting the redistribution of the $2.3 million in funds to Supervisors of Elections for election security,” said Secretary Laurel M. Lee. “I commend Supervisors of Elections for working quickly to submit their grant applications so that the Department could approve the funding in a very short time frame.”

Local county-by-county totals can be seen below.

Calhoun $9,290.00



Franklin $1,340.00



Gadsden $917.00



Hamilton $5,283.00



Jackson $8,860.00



Jefferson $25,453.00



Lafayette $458.00



Leon $2,107.00



Madison $706.00



Taylor $998.00

