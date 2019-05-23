Florida Forest Service battling 400-acre fire outside of Jacksonville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Forest Service says they're battling a 400-acre wildfire outside of Jacksonville and are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

FFS says two separate wildfires broke out Wednesday afternoon off U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Road.

Officials say a fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and 29 wildland firefighters were deployed to battle the blazes, but strong easterly winds intensified the fires throughout Wednesday.

As a result, authorities say the Florida Highway Patrol made the decision to close I-95 in both directions due to heavy smoke in the area.

FFS says, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, the fire is estimated to cover 400 acres and is about 25% contained. Officials say the fire's western edge is burning directly adjacent to I-95, which remains closed in both directions.

Officials say no structures are threatened at this time.