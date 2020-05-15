Florida Forest Service issues open burning restrictions

Updated: Fri 9:11 AM, May 15, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Forest Service has placed "Open Burning Restrictions" for a large portion of the Big Bend.

This burn ban went into effect Friday at 7:00 a.m. and is in place until Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

Listed below are the counties or districts involved in the burn ban:

  • Tallahassee District

  • Gadsden County

  • Leon County

  • Jefferson County

  • Wakulla County

  • Franklin County

    • To see the entire report, click on the "Related Documents" section on the top of this page, or below the article on your mobile device.

