Florida Forest Service issues open burning restrictions

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Forest Service has placed "Open Burning Restrictions" for a large portion of the Big Bend.

This burn ban went into effect Friday at 7:00 a.m. and is in place until Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

Listed below are the counties or districts involved in the burn ban:



Tallahassee District

Gadsden County

Leon County

Jefferson County

Wakulla County

Franklin County

