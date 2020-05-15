Florida Forest Service issues open burning restrictions

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 15, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Forest Service has placed "Open Burning Restrictions" for a large portion of the Big Bend.
This burn ban went into effect Friday at 7:00 a.m. and is in place until Saturday at 7:00 a.m.
Listed below are the counties or districts involved in the burn ban:
To see the entire report, click on the "Related Documents" section on the top of this page, or below the article on your mobile device.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.