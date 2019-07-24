Florida, Georgia among states tied to pig-ear dog treat salmonella outbreak

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 24, 2019

An outbreak of salmonella infections linked to pig ears purchased as dog treats has expanded to 27 states, including Florida and Georgia, and has sickened 93 people and sent 20 to the hospital, according to a report from CBS News' Kate Gibson.

Gibson reports Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears in early June sold at more than 400 stores in 33 states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says since that recall, 48 illnesses have been reported.

"Testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed that aging bulk pig-ear product in one of our stores tested positive for salmonella," Pet Supplies said. "We have pulled bulk pig-ear product from the shelves of all of our stores and have stopped shipping bulk pig ears from our distribution center."

CBS News says pig ears were distributed to Pet Supplies Plus stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Consumers who purchased bulk pig ears should throw them away. (Anyone with further questions can call (734) 793-6564 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time, Pet Supplies said.)