Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay home order due to coronavirus

April 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After days of mounting pressure as the coronavirus spreads in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday issued an executive order asking people to stay at home across the state.

DeSantis says under the order, people are only permitted to leave the home for essential services or activities.

Across Florida, the state health department reports nearly 7,000 cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, with more than 900 people hospitalized and 87 deaths.

About 900 new cases have been reported in each of the past three days.

This order will go into effect Thursday night at midnight.

