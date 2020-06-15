Florida High football begins summer workouts

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday marked the start of summer workouts for many schools in Leon County.

The sounds of medicine balls hitting the gym floor is music to the ears of Florida High football head coach Jarrod Hickman.

"When you're use to seeing your kids almost 365 days a year, all the time, you know you miss them. It was almost like it was Christmas, coaches able to get back with these guys and see them and the kids were excited," Hickman said.

Unlike Leon County Schools, which bumped up group sizes to 20, Florida High is still at 10.

"Three groups in the morning of our kids coming in with the varsity group," Hickman said. "Then at lunch time, we have a little break and then after lunch time, bringing in the JV kids."

Seniors, like long snapper Charlie Shalley, say the small groups provide a benefit.

"I feel like it was different," Shalley said, "But it was definitely better because since we were in smaller groups we were able to go faster and we were able to get more done in a quicker amount of time."

The groups of 10 were limited to an hour in the weight room before wiping down their equipment and heading to the field.

"I've been snapping every day as much as I can," Shalley said, "But to be able to do it with the kicker and the punter and have the whole group back makes a really big difference."

Hickman says he thinks some players were able to field train alone, but he says most kids do not have the weight room resources the school provides them.

"We just want to get them acclimated back to the weight room," Hickman said. "Get their bodies use to getting up early and kind of get to it, set the tone and tempo for the season."

Hickman says he is already proud of this year's seniors for the leadership they have shown.