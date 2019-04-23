Florida High ready to take care of "unfinished business" in 2019

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The road to a state title begins this week for local high school football teams as spring practice is kicking off in the Big Bend.

The road to a state title for the Florida High Seminoles ends right here in their back yard, as the 3A title game will be held at Gene Cox Stadium this upcoming season.

Of course, the Noles hope to be there, especially after missing out on their first appearance in a state title game a year ago after falling to Kings Academy by just one point in the state semifinals.

But, it's a new year and a new motivation. As head coach Jarrod Hickman says, 2019 means "unfinished business."

"We want to finish and be right in the state championship game, where we were just a point away from being," Hickman said. "Every time we can get in those situations, we learn from it and this team certainly has. They're very hungry but we have some growing up to do in some certain spots.

"We graduated some great seniors but we've got a lot of young guys that are excited about the opportunity they have," Hickman continued.