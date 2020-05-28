Florida High will resume summer workouts June 15

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida High has released a plan which will allow athletes to return to organized summer workouts on June 15.

The school is requiring that kids have a physical within 60 day of planning to attend an organized team activity.

FSHS Athletic Director Tyron McGee tells WCTV athletes will work out in groups of 10 and the groups will have specific session times. The release also stating players must provide their own water bottles and no use of the locker rooms.

See the full return plan for FSHS attached to this story.

