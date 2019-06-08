Florida Highway Patrol asks for tips in hit-and-run crash in Alachua County

By:WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla., ---- Florida Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from anyone who may have information regarding a hit-and-run crash in Alachua County that left one person with critical injuries and another with minor injuries.

The accident happening on State Road 24. According to a witness, a vehicle going eastbound appeared to be trying to pass another vehicle that was traveling westbound.

Both cars swerved to avoid hitting one another head on, but could not avoid the head-on collision.

The driver of the first vehicle allegedly fled on foot from the scene. The front passenger in the second vehicle sustained critical injuries and was transported Shands Hospital.

Anyone else who may have any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact FHP.

