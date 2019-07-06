Florida Highway Patrol investigates trooper-involved crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- One Florida Highway Patrol trooper is injured after getting into an accident on Capital Circle Southwest.

FHP says the trooper was driving eastbound on Capital Circle SW to assist another trooper whose suspect fled on foot. As the trooper went around a curve, for unknown reasons, they left the roadway and hit a light pole.

Troopers say the driver was hurt in the accident, but is being treated at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. They're expected to be okay.

The accident is still being investigated.