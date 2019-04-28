Florida Highway Patrol investigating a head on collision in Levy County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

LEVY COUNTY, FL (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a three vehicle crash on SR-24 west of CR-345 in Levy County.

At around 5:15 p.m. one vehicle driving eastbound rear-ended another driving eastbound, causing a head-on collision with a third vehicle traveling in a westbound lane.

Four patients were transported to UF Health Shands in Gainesville, FL, one of which was airlifted to the hospital. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for over two hours.