By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently responding to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Madison County.

Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 240 on I-10 westbound around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities confirm at least one person was killed in the single-vehicle, rollover crash.

There is no reported roadblock at this time.