Florida Highway Patrol:Two motorcyclists die in head-on crash

By: Associated Press

July 2, 2019

MIAMI (AP) - The Florida Highway Patrol says two motorcyclists have died in a head-on crash.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan said in a news release that a 70-year-old man was attempting to pass traffic on Monday night when he collided head-on with another motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old man.

Bryan says both men died at the scene on State Road A1A in Flagler County, which is north of Daytona Beach.

The agency hasn't released the names of the victims have not yet been released