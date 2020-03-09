Florida House chamber disinfected after members may have been exposed to coronavirus at CPAC

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida House has been cleared to disinfect the chamber after five members may have been exposed to coronavirus.

The House suspended its session Monday afternoon when it learned the members may have been in contact with a lobbyist while attending the Conservative Political Action Committee Conference at the end of February.

That lobbyist had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

House Communications Director Fred Piccolo says the risk of the members testing positive is low.

“Members have chosen to self-isolate out of an abundance of caution," Piccolo says. "They are feeling fine, they have no symptoms. They haven't exhibited symptoms for 10 day, and we feel like they're just doing this out of an abundance of caution. They should be just fine.”

Piccolo says representative and doctor Cary Pigman is attending to the potentially infected members. Test results should be back within one to two days, according to Piccolo.

The Florida Department of Health is currently reporting 12 cases of coronavirus in the state. Additionally, the department urged international travelers to follow the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control's guidelines for when they return to Florida.

