Florida NAACP "closely monitoring" Taylor County threatening photo case

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The NAACP Florida State Conference says the Taylor County School Board, superintendent and sheriff's office need to release details of the full investigation into an edited photo captioned with a racial slur that circulated on social media this week.

Two Taylor County High School students were suspended and charged with felonies in connection to the photo being Air Dropped on campus. Deputies say the photo, which depicts what officials say is a photoshopped gun pointed at a black student with a racist caption underneath, was taken several day earlier, and following a two-day investigation, the source of the photo was identified.

The NAACP says the school leadership's initial lack of action on this case raises grave concerns.

You can read the full statement from Adora Obi Nweze, the president of the NAACP Florida State Conference, below:

“We are outraged and disturbed by the racially charged activities occurring in Taylor County Public Schools. The racially charged photo circulating on social media and photos of a racially charged case study by a teacher all point to a lack of leadership initially by the school’s leadership and raises grave concerns. All public schools including Taylor County Public Schools have zero tolerance policies regarding discrimination of any kind and should never hint at racism. We understand some action has been taken on the racially charged photo but more needs to be done to investigate a racially charged case study distributed in a classroom. Without equivocation, the NAACP calls on Taylor County School Board Members, the Superintendent and Taylor County Sheriff’s Department to release details of the full investigation while ensuring the safety of all students, teachers and parents. The NAACP Florida State Conference is watching very closely and will continue to monitor this situation for the residents and members of Taylor County. It’s a shame in 2020, we are still fighting against racism and discrimination in our public schools."

