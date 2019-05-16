Florida National Guard Fuel Tanker overturns on I-75 in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two Florida National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash involving a Florida National Guard Fuel Tanker on I-75 in Marion County on Thursday according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash occurred around 12:01 p.m. on Thursday near milemarker 356 just south of County Road 326.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation but say preliminary information reveals several vehicles may have cut the tanker off, causing the driver to take evasive action by swerving onto the shoulder and, eventually, overturning.

Officials say due to the crash, all I-75 northbound lanes were closed for close to two hours.

Authorities say the tanker was transporting diesel fuel at the time of the crash and was successfully recovered by the Florida National Guard and turned upright.

FHP says the tanker did not sustain any fuel loss or punctures to the main tank.