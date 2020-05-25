Florida National Guard fighting the virus on the frontlines

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) --Today we also honor heroes serving closer to home. Members of the Florida National Guard are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

Here in the Big Bend, the Florida National Guard has helped Second Harvest and FAMU'S Drive Through Testing Site. Men and women from Tallahassee are also sent to aid communities around Florida.

"Leaving their families, leaving their homes and going out to help the families that they support. You know, it really is a testament to the citizen soldier mantra and it's amazing. It makes me proud to wear the uniform." Lieutenant Colonel Blake Heidelberg with the Florida National Guard explained.

Thanks to the personal protective equipment used by the Florida National Guard, only eight out of three thousand soldiers contracted the virus. Most of those soldiers have already recovered.

