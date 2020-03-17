Florida Primary Elections continue despite coronavirus fears

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- All across Florida, an unprecedented Primary Election is going forward despite a swirl of concerns for public health.

Officials are taking extra precautions to keep precincts sanitized, but coronavirus fears are still keeping voters away.

Grace Lutheran Church off Miccosukee Road is one of the precincts that adopted another, originally set for a senior living facility.

That order was one of the few changes with this election amidst the coronavirus pandemic but, otherwise, it was business as usual, with the addition of gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says so far, there has been no confusion or disruption from coronavirus, but turnout was down about 10% for the Democratic Race compared to 2016.

"It's a little unexpected this year given that there's two very viable candidates in the Democratic race, but I'd say that goes towards the coronavirus," Earley said.

Officials say the Republican turnout was down by about 25%, but Earley notes that number isn't surprising with an incumbent.